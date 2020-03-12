Kodak Black Assaulted Prison Guard While “Under The Influence,” Feds Say (Exclusive)

Rapper Kodak Black has been anything but a model inmate while he serves his nearly four-year sentence for lying to obtain firearms.

The 22-year-old beat up a prison guard who tried to intervene when Kodak had a bunch of inmates hanging in his federal prison cell, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in court papers blasting Kodak’s appeal.

The officer said there were too many inmates hanging out in Kodak’s cell, and when he told them to leave, Kodak became agitated and irate. Another inmate tried to restrain him, but he broke free and charged at the guard, the feds said in court papers.

Special Agent Elli Bray testified that video surveillance caught Kodak “entangled” with the unnamed officer, and the rapper’s hands were close to the officer’s head and groin, according to court papers.

Three inmate witnesses later said the “Zeze” rapper was “under the influence” and they were in his cell to try to calm him down, the feds court docs state.

The extent of the officer’s injuries was unclear, but the feds recommended that Kodak pay his medical bills, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The incident occurred before the judge sentenced Kodak – who legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri – in November 2019.

However, Kodak’s lawyer said that the fight may have started because another inmate was trying him because he’s a famous rap artist.

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper said in appeal papers filed last month that the judge erred when he sentenced him using what he contends were the wrong sentencing guidelines.

But the feds countered that Kodak was prone to violence and continued to rack up criminal charges for rape, drugs and guns while he was supposed to be keeping his nose clean.

A judge has yet to rule in the case.