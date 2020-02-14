Stay AWAY From Her: Kodak Black Shoots His Shot By Writing A Valentine’s Day Poem For Zendaya

Kodak Black Writes A Valentine’s Day Poem For Zendaya

Just like everyone else on the planet, Kodak Black seems to have a crush on Zendaya.

The rapper confused fans on Friday when he posted a poem for the Euphoria star, not asking her to be his Valentine, but rather, letting her know that she is his valentine in his head. He wrote a poem titled, Because Of You and tagged Zendaya twice.

“Zoolin in a ice box frozen in time. But mentally you’re my Valentine,” he wrote on Instagram. “Hope I made you smile with this poem. I’m thinking bout you all the way home. P.S. Don’t make me beat Spider-Man up.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8jCAtvF3KI/