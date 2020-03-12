Game Over: NCAA Announces That March Madness Basketball Tournament Is Canceled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

In less than 24 hours the coronavirus has brought the entire world of sports to its collective knees.

Following the lead of the NBA last night, the NHL, NFL, MLB, ACC, SEC, and Big Ten all canceled their seasons, games, meetings, and tournaments. However, for hours now we have been awaiting word from the NCAA about whether or not March Madness will be delayed or canceled outright.

We now know the answer.

The NCAA has shut everything down. They’re not even playing the “postponed” game. It’s a wrap.

There is a popular narrative floating around that the coronavirus is being sensationalized, politicized, and exploited for gain, but we’ve never seen disease, virus, or previously unheard of bug shake foundational institutions worldwide the way this sickness has.

What do you think? Is the concern unwarranted? Would you like everyone to move along as if nothing is happening?