Hmph: Utah Jazz Baller Rudy Gobert Apologizes For Potentially Passing On Pandemic Coronavirus With Nonchalant Shenanigans
Rudy Gobert joked, mocked, and poo-poo’d his way into being coronavirus patient zero in the sports world. Gobert’s positive diagnosis lead to the NBA suspended the rest of the season indefinitely which ultimately became the big domino that lead ALL the other majors sports organizations to shut everything down for the foreseeable future.
This video of Gobert rubbing his hands all over the press conference table and reporters’ microphones circulated all across social media last night and lead to quite a bit of vitriol for the headass Gobert.
Today, Gobert took to Instagram to apologize profusely for being a headass.
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
Do you accept this headass apology?
