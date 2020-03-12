Hmph: Utah Jazz Baller Rudy Gobert Apologizes For Potentially Passing On Pandemic Coronavirus With Nonchalant Shenanigans

Rudy Gobert joked, mocked, and poo-poo’d his way into being coronavirus patient zero in the sports world. Gobert’s positive diagnosis lead to the NBA suspended the rest of the season indefinitely which ultimately became the big domino that lead ALL the other majors sports organizations to shut everything down for the foreseeable future.

This appears to be the Rudy Gobert incident, smhhttps://t.co/cdOGbgInU5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2020

This video of Gobert rubbing his hands all over the press conference table and reporters’ microphones circulated all across social media last night and lead to quite a bit of vitriol for the headass Gobert.

The entire league of NBA players when they see Frenchie Rudy Gobert for getting the entire season suspended cuz his dumbass got Coronavirus. #NBA pic.twitter.com/d5xnxWqqBh — Ashton Morris (@ashtonmorris1) March 12, 2020

Today, Gobert took to Instagram to apologize profusely for being a headass.

Do you accept this headass apology?