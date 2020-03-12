Dirty Game: Utah Jazz Baller Donovan Mitchell Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Rudy Gobert Dripped Too Hard On Teammates’ Belongings

Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus after Rudy Gobert diagnosed
Things are developing very fast in the NBA.
Just hours after the league announced that the regular season will be suspended indefinitely and that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with coronavirus, there is yet another case of the new pandemic.
Rudy’s all-star teammate Donovan Mitchell has now been diagnosed with coronavirus. This is not random according to reporting by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
Rudy is already under fire behind a viral video of him “recklessly” touching reporters microphones the day it was announced that they will no longer be allowed in locker rooms.
No word on Mitchell’s condition at this time. We assume all is well, we will update this story as it develops.
