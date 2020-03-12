Dirty Game: Utah Jazz Baller Donovan Mitchell Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Rudy Gobert Dripped Too Hard On Teammates’ Belongings

Things are developing very fast in the NBA.

Just hours after the league announced that the regular season will be suspended indefinitely and that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with coronavirus, there is yet another case of the new pandemic.

Rudy’s all-star teammate Donovan Mitchell has now been diagnosed with coronavirus. This is not random according to reporting by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Rudy is already under fire behind a viral video of him “recklessly” touching reporters microphones the day it was announced that they will no longer be allowed in locker rooms.

No word on Mitchell’s condition at this time. We assume all is well, we will update this story as it develops.