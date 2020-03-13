It’s A Wrap: Disney World Orlando Closes Amid Coronavirus Concerns

After its California equivalent shut down, it was only a matter of time before this happened. Disney World Orlando has shut down amid Coronavirus concerns.

“In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The Disney Cruise Line will also suspend all departures starting Saturday through the end of the month. The Walt Disney Company has also agreed to pay its cast members during that closure period.

The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is touted as the world’s most-visited theme park, so this closure is unprecedented.

Health officials are urging the public to consider social distancing as COVID-19 concerns continue. Social distancing means avoiding large crowds and staying home if you’re experiencing any symptoms.

The Cut reports that social distancing is “one of the best — and the only — preemptive, non-pharmaceutical measures available on the larger population level.” They spoke with Lori Uscher-Pines, a senior health-policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit global policy think tank about the importance of the preventive measure.

“Social distancing plays a big role before the medical community can create vaccines and appropriate treatments,” says Uscher-Pines. “It’s one of the only tools that we have to really slow down the progress of an epidemic or pandemic.”

