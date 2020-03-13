Toxic Ever After? Antonio Brown Proposes To Baby Mama He Evicted And Berated On Social Media Months Ago

When Antonio Brown tweeted ‘no more white women 2020‘ he wasn’t seriously talking about the mother of his children Chelsie Kyriss, because now he’s planning to marry her.

The ex-NFL star revealed in a post on Instagram that he asked his long time girlfriend to be his wife after months of them fighting publicly. In the video AB shared, he is seen rubbing his wife-to-be’s back with the words, “I just proposed @chelsie.”

AB and Chelsie’s relationship hit rock bottom last year after his NFL career began to decline, then in January, he was arrested for alleged burglary. Moths ago, he evicted the mother of his 3 kids and recorded the incident, berating her in front of police and their children. The couple reconciled around December, weeks later Brown offered a public apology shortly after Super Bowl weekend.

Congratulations to them.