Hold The Mayo: Antonio Brown Swears Off White Women In 2020, Throws Swirly “Baby Mama 3” Under The Bus

Antonio Brown Goes On Twitter Rant About White Women And More

Antonio Brown needs help. The out-of-control and ousted baller returned to the scene of one of his many proverbial crimes and inexplicably kicked up some more dust with several non-sensical tweets.

I done lost it all just not myself — AB (@AB84) December 13, 2019

He sure sounds lost to us…

Chelsie Kyriss Ain’t mines just Baby Mama 3 so we clear @Google !!!!! — AB (@AB84) December 13, 2019

No more white woman 2020 — AB (@AB84) December 13, 2019

Chelsie Kryiss is indeed Antonio’s baby mama, the third one. She is also white.

Obviously, there is no context as to why AB has decided to eschew his much-lauded caucasian queens, but we’re sure this news comes as no surprise to Chelsie after her baby daddy was seen shooting his shot at City Girl JT.

Antonio tried to convince us that his tweets are just some bars of fury that he’s working on for his album with Sean Kingston.

Ima rapper chill chill — AB (@AB84) December 13, 2019

…yeah not so much.

This brotha needs Jesus.