Hold The Mayo: Antonio Brown Swears Off White Women In 2020, Throws Swirly “Baby Mama 3” Under The Bus
- By Bossip Staff
Antonio Brown Goes On Twitter Rant About White Women And More
Antonio Brown needs help. The out-of-control and ousted baller returned to the scene of one of his many proverbial crimes and inexplicably kicked up some more dust with several non-sensical tweets.
He sure sounds lost to us…
Chelsie Kryiss is indeed Antonio’s baby mama, the third one. She is also white.
Obviously, there is no context as to why AB has decided to eschew his much-lauded caucasian queens, but we’re sure this news comes as no surprise to Chelsie after her baby daddy was seen shooting his shot at City Girl JT.
Antonio tried to convince us that his tweets are just some bars of fury that he’s working on for his album with Sean Kingston.
…yeah not so much.
This brotha needs Jesus.
