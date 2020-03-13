“Why Would I Sell Out? I’m Already Rich”: Jay-Z Fires Back At Anyone Criticizing His NFL Deal On Jay Electronica’s “Flux Capacitor”

Jay-Z surprised a lot of people last summer when he and Roc Nation announced a partnership with the NFL, meaning that Hov would spearhead a new music and social justice campaign for the league. Especially considering his very recent criticisms of the NFL, the deal received some backlash over his decision to work with an organization that many thought was the enemy. The biggest reason this announcement rubbed fans the wrong way was because it seemed like Hov was doing it behind Colin Kaepernick’s back, since the former 49ers quarterback was essentially being blackballed by the NFL for his past protests against police brutality and racism.

During a press conference for the announcement, the Roc Nation exec praised Kaep for his way of protesting, but said that his new deal would allow a different approach to the same issue. “We all do different things. We all work differently for the same results. I don’t knock what he’s doing, and hopefully he doesn’t knock what I’m doing,” he explained.

Fans and critics of Jay-Z alike saw the rapper’s NFL deal as him selling out, seemingly putting his financial interests over the social injustices many–including Jay-Z–were criticizing the league for so recently. Fast forward to the release of Jay Electronica’s debut album, A Written Testimony, where Hov used his verse on “Flux Capacitor” to address the claims.

“Why would I sell out? I’m already rich, don’t make no sense

Got more money than Goodell, a whole NFL bench

Did it one-handed like Odell, handcuffed to a jail

I would’ve stayed on the sideline if they could’ve tackled that sh*t themselves”

These bars mimic the same thing Jay has said before, pleading with fans to realize that he’s trying to work with the NFL to help his people–not the other way around.

Check out “Flux Capacitor” for yourself down below: