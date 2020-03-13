How YOU Doing?! Wendy Williams Postpones Production Indefinitely Over Coronavirus

Wendy Williams is taking the threat of coronavirus seriously. The daytime talk show host has announced that she’s shutting down production indefinitely.

The news was confirmed via “The Wendy Show” in a written statement.

“To Our Dedicated Wendy Show Staff,” a statement released to the team began, “the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. However, the office will remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items. “In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thank you for everything you do and please stay safe!”

The news comes after Wendy initially canceled live tapings with a studio audience full of “co-hosts.” She instead filmed with just her Wendy staffers and a number of empty seats.

The Wendy Show is just the latest program to shut down over Coronavirus concerns.

NBC’s late-night programs “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” previously announced that they too would film with no studio audience over coronavirus concerns. They’ve since halted production altogether.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production,” NBC said in a statement.

