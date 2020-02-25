Rumor Control: Wendy Williams Explains Why She Was REALLY Cozied Up With Diamond Dealer, Denies Romance

Wendy Williams is setting the record…uh…straight. Or at least denying the rumor that she’s dating William Selby.

The talk show host became her own hot topic after dropping hints that she was dating Selby, or at least it seemed. Wendy gushed on her show about ‘choosing the right one’ after Selby secretly gifted her a heart necklace for Valentine’s day. She was also seen at two separate events with the diamond jeweler, all hugged up.

Wendy also bragged about Selby sending “his car” for her fo a night out to her IG followers. So what’s the REAL deal??? Wendy says there is no deal. They are NOT dating. She claimed she was just there, in the recording studio with Will to check out a 27-year-old rapper.

”I had an interesting weekend. It was all innocent to me but apparently, it caused waves everywhere else. All I’m doing is being Wendy. So I met this young man that I really like. Not in that way, I was setting you up with dramatic effect, he’s this rapper from Philly. His name is Black Papi. He’s 27. Now, I went to a studio session because he’s working on his album and he’s working on it in N.Y. “I was only at the studio for 35 minutes. I was with my friend, who is also my jeweler, Will. But and whatever, here is the big [scoop]. Will is my friend, he happens to be a jeweler. I’m one of his probably low-paying clients. I’m not buying jewelry all the time.”

Do YOU believe her?