Willow Smith Shaves Her Head
2Artsy4U: Willow Smith’s Rumored Boyfriend Shaves Her Hair Off At Interactive Art Exhibit [Video]
Willow Smith went from having long locs to having a baldy in front of a live audience this week. The star shaved her hair off as one part of her interactive art experience that was exhibited in LA for 24 hours.
The 19-year-old recently started a band with her rumored boyfriend Tyler Cole called “The Anxiety” and the pair put together the stunt to segue into their debut project together. As a part of the art, the pair existed together in a box for 24 hours at The Geffen Museum.
IF YOU ARE IN LOS ANGELES YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS OUR 24 HOUR PERFORMANCE ART EXPERIENCE BEGINNING TONIGHT AT 9PM. THE GEFFEN CONTEMPORARY AT MOCA WILL BE OPEN FOR THE ENTIRE TIME WHICH MEANS YOU CAN EVEN COME AT 3AM IF YOU WANT. AT THE END OF THE 24 HOURS OUR ALBUM WILL BE OUT. FOR THOSE WHO CAN’T MAKE IT WE WILL BE GOING LIVE ON TWITCH.
Mom, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a clip from the part of the exhibit where Tyler shaves off Willow’s hair. Jade wrote, “my baby shaved her head! Again!”
This isn’t the first time Willow clipped her locs. She famously went bald at 9, post Whip My Hair era. Looks good!
