The Shop: Will Smith Explains Why A 9-Year-Old Willow Shaved Her Head [Video]

Will Smith Talks About Taking Willow On Tour At 9 Years Old

Willow Smith was a superstar at only 9 years old after her song “Whip My Hair” became a smash hit. Following the success of the song, she went abroad to open up for Justin Bieber on tour–and the rest is history.

In the middle of the dates, though, Willow decided she was done with the tour altogether–and when her dad, Will Smith, tried to convince her otherwise…well, let’s just say he was in for a serious reality check.

Check out a clip from the upcoming episode of The Shop where Will explains how his 9-year-old daughter taught him a valuable lesson.