You Tried It Though: Mariah Carey Is Refusing To Settle Lawsuit With Ex-Assistant Over An Alleged $8 Million Extortion Plot

Mariah Carey Is Refusing To Settle With Ex-Assistant In $8 Million Lawsuit

According to The Blast, Mariah Carey and her former assistant aren’t budging in regards to coming to a settlement in legal battle in which Mariah has accused her ex-employee of attempting to reportedly blackmail her for $8 million using intimate videos taken of her without her permission.

Carey filed the lawsuit against her former assistant, Lianna Shakhnazaryan, after she allegedly filmed her in a compromising position without her consent. She then alleged that Lianna tried to extort her out of $8 million by threatening to leak the videos.

Lianna clapped back against the claims and countersued for wrongful termination. But as it stands, Mariah and Lianna were unable to settle their differences after they each recently attended separate mediation dates in an attempt to settle before a trial.

In Mariah’s lawsuit, she hilariously claims that, after she hired Lianna as her assistant in 2015, that she “turned out to be a grifter, a Peeping (Tom)asina and an extortionist.” She is now seeking $5 million in damages.

Lianna has called the claims all lies and has argued that any mental or emotional distress suffered by Mariah were the result of her own behavior.