Heartbroken: Floyd Mayweather Remembers Ex-Girlfriend Josie Harris With Rarely Seen Photos

Floyd Mayweather has broken his silence on the death of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his 3 children Josie Harris and the champ is obviously heartbroken over this loss.

Just three days ago news broke that Harris was found dead in her car which was parked at her home in Valencia, CA on Tuesday night.

Harris and Mayweather had a 15-year-long relationship before splitting around 2010 over a huge domestic violence incident. Although Mayweather has not fully expressed publicly his feelings on losing Josie, he shared almost a dozen photos of them together. You can tell from the memories he shared, the 43-year-old is torn apart by Josie’s death.

