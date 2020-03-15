Detroit Pistons Player Christian Wood Becomes Third Member NBA To Test Positive For Coronavirus

According to CBS Sports, Christian Wood, a player for the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for coronavirus.

Although Wood is not reportedly showing symptoms, he is now the third NBA player to have tested positive and first who is not a member of the Utah Jazz. Wood played against Rudy Gobert’s Jazz on Saturday, March 7, and the two were matched up against each other. Having an amazing game, Wood dropped 30 points in a loss to the Jazz.

Wood had been in the midst of a breakout stretch after being moved to the starting lineup. Since the NBA trade deadline he has averaged 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game on a minimum contract, putting himself in a position to make some serious money after this deal.

A number of players that have come into contact with the Jazz have already begun the testing process. A child that received an autograph from Gobert when the Jazz played the Boston Celtics has tested positive for COVID-19.

The NBA suspended the season upon Gobert’s positive test, the first any player received. The league will not resume play for at least 30 days, though no definitive plan is in place to resume.