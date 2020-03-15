Cakes & Coronavirus: Vacationers Continue To Flock To Miami For Spring Break Despite Viral Outbreak

Even the threat of coronavirus couldn’t cancel Spring Break in Miami Beach. Photographers captured images of huge crowds gathering at the popular Florida tourist destination Saturday.

.

Revelers appeared to have no concern about their safety and well-being as cities across the globe took preventative measure to stop the spread of illness. While beachgoers may have tried their best to enjoy their vacations, Miami Police did their part to shut down large gatherings beginning in the early afternoon.

PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGE: In an ongoing effort to reduce the spread of #COVID19 and minimize large group gatherings: 1. We will reopen Ocean Drive for north and southbound vehicle traffic (westbound turnouts at 8, 10 and 12Street). Parking will be eliminated on the east side. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 14, 2020

Things took an ugly turn Saturday night as a man was injured in a police involved shooting, according to WSVN news reports.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has declared Spring Break “over.”

“To the extent that anyone can declare spring break is over, it is over this year,” he said. “It is important people understand what is happening in our city, because there are lots of cities, over 30 in Dade County and hundreds in Florida,” he said. “We are an economic engine, and it’s important we lead the way on this.”

Police spent much of Saturday afternoon and evening clearing the beach from Seventh to 10th streets extending all the way to Collins Avenue and that part of the beach was closed to the public after 5 p.m.

Do you think the Spring Breakers will pack their stuff up and go home? We predict an uphill battle for Miami PD on this one. Until the airports and airlines completely shut down, there are probably going to be a lot of folks trying to enjoy the ‘Rona’ value fares.

Did you cancel your vacation plans for this Spring or are you planning a quarantine in paradise?

Enjoy more Miami Beach photos below: