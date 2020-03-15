‘Rona VS. #RHOA: Bravo Cancels ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The highly anticipated #RHOA reunion is off—for now. LoveBScott has confirmed that the season 12 reunion which was scheduled to tape this week has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen also added that the reunion is indeed off but will be rescheduled.

“Is the Atlanta reunion cancelled or just postponed? I gotta know!” asked a RHOA fan.

Andy retweeted the question and answered;

“Postponed! OMG we all need something to look forward to.

This season’s reunion would address Kenya Moore’s Marc Daly divorce, alllll that messy Yovanna #Snakegate drama, the “Cookie Lady” conundrum and of course, NeNe VS. Kenya.

On tonight’s episode of RHOA viewers will see the explosive moment when NeNe and Kenya get into a shouting match in Greece and NeNe hocks up spit Kenya’s way. NeNe’s remained unapologetic at the moment and told the press that while she didn’t actually splatter saliva on Kenya, she “should’ve.”

“I don’t even know what was going through my mind in that moment, but what I do know is, I didn’t spit on her — but I sorta, kinda wish I had,” NeNe told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just gonna be honest about that, because I just think some of the things Kenya says is really nasty and really dirty. And I just feel like, girl, you are just — you probably need to be spit on. You just probably need to be.”

Mess, mess, mess.

How long do YOU think we’ll have to wait for the #RHOA reunion???