ATL Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus, Bans Public Gatherings

Coronavirus is spreading all across America and cities are shutting s#!t down.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is ensuring that her city is not the next coronavirus hotbed by officially declaring a state of emergency that bans all public gatherings more than 250 people according to the AJC.

This ban will continue through the end of March and will likely be reevaluated as new information about the spread of the pandemic becomes available.

Georgia Department of Public Health, the state of Georgia has 99 documented cases of coronavirus with one death, a 67-year-old male who already had “underlying medical conditions”.

This is a quickly evolving public health crisis. The CDC’s recommendation of limiting public gatherings to 50 people came just as I was signing and announcing this Order. We will continue to evaluate and adjust our policies accordingly. https://t.co/YJ8EWd9fY4 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) March 16, 2020

There is an Atlanta City Council meeting planned for Tuesday at 10am. If you’d like to listen to the meeting via telephone you can dial 877-579-6743 and enter the meeting ID 8315991256.

I’m not saying that Magic City didn’t look like this last night, but this one is not ours. But, your point is beyond valid. THIS IS SERIOUS. If people don’t start exercising social distancing, thousands may die and the entire country will be on lockdown. https://t.co/vhnJLOlIvF — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) March 15, 2020

Please stay safe out there folks. Staying home isn’t as much about YOU as it is about putting vulnerable people, the elderly and infirmed, in jeopardy of life-threatening sickness just because you wanna hear Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” for the fifty-leventh time while you drink tequila and smoke hookah.

Knock it off.