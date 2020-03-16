Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms declares state of emergency bans public events

ATL Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus, Bans Public Gatherings

- By Bossip Staff

City Of Hope - Sylvia Rhone Spirit Of Life Kickoff Breakfast In Atlanta

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Coronavirus is spreading all across America and cities are shutting s#!t down.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is ensuring that her city is not the next coronavirus hotbed by officially declaring a state of emergency that bans all public gatherings more than 250 people according to the AJC.

This ban will continue through the end of March and will likely be reevaluated as new information about the spread of the pandemic becomes available.

Georgia Department of Public Health, the state of Georgia has 99 documented cases of coronavirus with one death, a 67-year-old male who already had “underlying medical conditions”.

There is an Atlanta City Council meeting planned for Tuesday at 10am. If you’d like to listen to the meeting via telephone you can dial 877-579-6743 and enter the meeting ID 8315991256.

Please stay safe out there folks. Staying home isn’t as much about YOU as it is about putting vulnerable people, the elderly and infirmed, in jeopardy of life-threatening sickness just because you wanna hear Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” for the fifty-leventh time while you drink tequila and smoke hookah.

Knock it off.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Bolitics, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.