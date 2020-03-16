Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms declares state of emergency bans public events
ATL Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus, Bans Public Gatherings
Coronavirus is spreading all across America and cities are shutting s#!t down.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is ensuring that her city is not the next coronavirus hotbed by officially declaring a state of emergency that bans all public gatherings more than 250 people according to the AJC.
View this post on Instagram
In an effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, I have declared a State of Emergency within the city of Atlanta, prohibiting large public gatherings of more than 250 people. This is a quickly evolving public health crisis. The CDC’s recommendation of limiting public gatherings to 50 people came just as I was signing and announcing this Order. We will continue to evaluate and adjust our policies accordingly.
This ban will continue through the end of March and will likely be reevaluated as new information about the spread of the pandemic becomes available.
Georgia Department of Public Health, the state of Georgia has 99 documented cases of coronavirus with one death, a 67-year-old male who already had “underlying medical conditions”.
There is an Atlanta City Council meeting planned for Tuesday at 10am. If you’d like to listen to the meeting via telephone you can dial 877-579-6743 and enter the meeting ID 8315991256.
Please stay safe out there folks. Staying home isn’t as much about YOU as it is about putting vulnerable people, the elderly and infirmed, in jeopardy of life-threatening sickness just because you wanna hear Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” for the fifty-leventh time while you drink tequila and smoke hookah.
Knock it off.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.