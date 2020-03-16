‘Rona Rage: Alexis Skyy & Ari Fletcher Get Into Spicy Sign Language Squabble, Whip Lash Tech Twitter Into A Frenzy

1 of 15 ❯ ❮

Watching alexis skyy and Ari looking like montagues and capulets is making me crease 😂 pic.twitter.com/6hOAUtrUl5 — Kyra-Skye🌋 (@KyraSkye3) March 15, 2020 “Watching alexis skyy and Ari looking like montagues and capulets is making me crease” – it’s wayyy too disease-y outside to be behaving like this

This is how ARI & ALEXIS SKY looked in the club last night arguing in sign language 😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/d6V2Nahsls — Thegoat (@itsonlytyra_) March 15, 2020 “This is how ARI & ALEXIS SKY looked in the club last night arguing in sign language” – how did they not feel completely ridiculous air-fighting like this?

Ari and Alexis sky arguing from across the club is taking me out LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/LcGADAlyfk — The Real Destiny Marilyn ➐ (@sweetnovacane) March 15, 2020 “Ari and Alexis sky arguing from across the club is taking me out LMAOOOOO” – yea, this new air-fighting thing the Fashion Novettes are doing just isn’t for us

alexis and ari last night pic.twitter.com/ih6sTbSzAc — bj 🧸 (@jourdanbrianna) March 15, 2020 “alexis and ari last night” – no, seriously, this was literally them

They at it again #Ari #AlexisSkyy pic.twitter.com/guT8zcDNq8 — Valorie's Plan (@valoriesplan) March 15, 2020 “They at it again #Ari #AlexisSkyy” – are we sure this wasn’t very good promo for their CO-HOSTING GIG???

You telling Ari and Alexis Skyy was on here calling each other’s kids ugly and they ain’t even fight. All that for what? pic.twitter.com/ujNIBFFo0Z — Wendy 💙 (@godisawendy) March 15, 2020 “You telling Ari and Alexis Skyy was on here calling each other’s kids ugly and they ain’t even fight. All that for what?” – whew, great point. All they did was fire off threatening hand gestures in a club. Literally.

The fact that Alexis Sky and Ari were doing the same club appearance last night and ain’t make nothing shake is hilarious. All that Twitter finger activity and for what? It’s always on sight til bitches actually within your sight for real huh? 😂 pic.twitter.com/83nTtg1GjE — •pegging straptivist• (@DivaTheGawdMuva) March 15, 2020 “The fact that Alexis Sky and Ari were doing the same club appearance last night and ain’t make nothing shake is hilarious. All that Twitter finger activity and for what? It’s always on sight til b*tches actually within your sight for real huh?” – now, yall know there was no way they were fighting. With those freshly done nails? In this economy??

Ari & Alexis Sky is not with the shit y’all talked about dead siblings and disabled kids and didn’t get to business we don’t care y’all suck 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Juneya (@moneylovinNEY) March 15, 2020 “Ari & Alexis Sky is not with the shit y’all talked about dead siblings and disabled kids and didn’t get to business we don’t care y’all suck” – man, that’s rough but true. These two (allegedly) HATE each other. And for what? Getting the same wig and nail style???

Alexis sky one of them bitches that wanna put on a show for the Internet but really wanna be friends… we all know bitches like that 🥴 — 💋Dai (@_big_dai) February 29, 2020 “Alexis sky one of them b*tches that wanna put on a show for the Internet but really wanna be friends… we all know b*tches like that” – to be fair, most people on the internet are here to either watch the show or star in the show

Ari a punk. Alexis a punk. and thats the end of that. everybody shut up. cause on sight mean its ON SIGHT 😂 and nobody did shit. — $lim 🇯🇲 (@slimgyaldem) March 15, 2020 “Ari a punk. Alexis a punk. and thats the end of that. everybody shut up. cause on sight mean its ON SIGHT 😂 and nobody did sh*t” – and that’s that on that. Periodt.

I'm sorry but this whole Alexis and Ari shit was goofy af! If someone talked shit about my dead brother, there's no way I'm about to be 10 feet away from you and not throwing hands. pic.twitter.com/GSYSeAkrLU — #SeeYouSoon (@danisbabysitter) March 15, 2020 “I’m sorry but this whole Alexis and Ari shit was goofy af! If someone talked shit about my dead brother, there’s no way I’m about to be 10 feet away from you and not throwing hands.” – WELP

The Ari and Alexis Skyy shit is hilarious! Ain’t no way y’all in the same club, throwing up signals at each other and AIN’T do shit 😂 — Fine Ass Faith (@1FineAssFaith) March 15, 2020 “The Ari and Alexis Skyy sh*t is hilarious! Ain’t no way y’all in the same club, throwing up signals at each other and AIN’T do sh*t 😂” – well, it certainly happened in a surreal moment that took baddie beef to another level.

It’s like Alexis Sky look better but I find Ari more attractive. Shit wild pic.twitter.com/MbywX3G3RJ — Accountant Q (@JustThrowItupQ) March 16, 2020 “It’s like Alexis Sky look better but I find Ari more attractive. Sh*t wild” – Yea, they’re almost exactly the same Fashion Novette but act like they’re completely different. Kinda wild.