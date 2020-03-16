Hate Crime: Indian Immigrant Beaten Brutally In Israel By 2 Coronavirus-Fearing Men Who Thought He Was Chinese

Coronavirus is exposing people’s stupidity, racism, xenophobia, and more.

According to Times Of Israel, an Indian immigrant, 28-year-old Am-Shalem Singson, was violently attacked by two men who thought it was hilarious to call him Chinese and falsely mock him for carrying the pandemic virus.

The men, who have not been identified, called him “Chinese” and yelled “Corona! Corona,” a reference to the coronavirus pandemic that began in China’s Hubei province. “I told both of the attackers that I was not even Chinese, but rather a Jew from the Bnei Menashe community, not that there is any justification for attacking a Chinese guy or anybody else,” he was quoted as saying in a statement from the organization. “But they were totally crazed and kicked me hard while yelling, ‘Corona! Corona!’”

As a result of this attack, Singson has been hospitalized with “severe injuries to his chest and lungs” but he’s listed in stable condition.

“More than 10,000 people from China and East Asia work in Israel today,” the Racism Crisis Center of the Israel Religious Action Center said of the incident. “The [coronavirus] panic must not turn them into targets. In some previous epidemics, it was the Jews who were falsely accused of spreading the disease. Let’s learn that humane lesson.”

