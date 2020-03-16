Coupled Up: Chad Ochocinco Shows Social Media Love To His New Bae?

It feels like Chad Ochocinco hasn’t been in the news forever if he wasn’t being linked to his ex-wife and ‘Basketball Wives’ star Evelyn Lozado. Since his Evelyn relationship fizzled nearly a decade ago, Chad did have a relationship with Barbie Bates, his girlfriend with whom he has a child but it seems like that romance faded out quietly months ago.

Ocho Cinco seemingly has a new boo, according to his social media. He’s been showing lots of love to a woman who goes by Alissia Monae online. Days ago he declared his love for Alissia in tweets.

I love you too ❤️ https://t.co/u4ZvVQGjMj — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 13, 2020

And it’s not just twitter love, Ochocinco gave the PYT a shoutout on Instagram.

We don’t know too much about Chad’s rumored boo except that she’s from Chicago and live in Florida now, nice and close to him.

Fans speculate there may be truth to these two being coupled up since Chad’s ex, Barbie Bates, suspended all of her social media.