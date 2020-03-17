Guess Which ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Dated ‘Monster’ R. Kelly For Three Years

Everyone had a past but DAMN, this is a bit much…

A “Shahs Of Sunset” star is revealing that she had a lengthy relationship with the Petulant Pied Piper. This season of the Bravo show viewers are meeting Reza Farahan’s friend Sara Jeihooni who likes to stay out of the drama and is looking for more friends in L.A. And while she’s pretty unproblematic, her former flame clearly isn’t.

The “Shahs” star was seen on Sunday’s episode revealing to Reza that she dated R. Kelly for a whopping three years. During that time Sara said she had NO IDEA about his alleged history with underaged girls.

According to Sara she and Robert dated between 2013-2016 and he found out that he kept a slew of other women—but the women were legal aged.

“Robert was very charming, so kind, definitely not what I would have expected,” said Sara. “I had an adult relationship. I didn’t see him with an underage person. It was not ever even a thing. I just found out that he had other women.”

Sara said she went to a listening party for Kelly and was appalled to see other women there he was clearly creeping with. “Are you f–king everyone at this table?” asked Sara.

Sara also revealed that she received a subpoena over Kelly and was shocked to learn that he was actually a “monster” after watching “Surviving R. Kelly.” She also added that she set “boundaries” with Kelly that potentially saved her life.

“I’ve watched this documentary and I’m like, the person I loved is a monster, but I don’t know that guy,” she said. “I feel bad for everyone, and I just don’t understand how this was possible.” “He really was very controlling,” she added in her confessional. “The reason my experience was different was because of the boundaries I set in the relationship. In hindsight, every single small boundary, every single small decision that I had really altered the dynamic between he and I and really kind of saved my life.”

Unfortunately for Sara social media isn’t too pleased with her R. Kelly storyline and they’re particularly peeved that Sara’s been shading her costar Destiny for hooking up with her brother. I mean seriously, who is SHE to judge???

So one of the cast members of shahs of sunset dated R. Kelly from 2013-2016. And has the nerve to be the least interesting person on the show on top of that? Disgusting. Throw Sara away! #shahs — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) March 14, 2020

Sara IS not anyone to be judging ANYONE!! No R. Kelly ex will ever be able to tell me ANYTHING! EVER!#ShahsofSunset pic.twitter.com/Ky5kdKri0n — jfrink (@jfrink1) March 16, 2020

Sara judges Destiney. Acts like her sh*t dont stink and she dated R. kelly?! #ShahsofSunset pic.twitter.com/pcw7IYIMu1 — Nikki The #1GIFQueen (@NO1GifQueen) March 17, 2020

What do YOU think about Sara revealing she dating R. Kelly???