Congratulations! Malika Haqq & O.T. Genasis Welcome Their Baby Boy Ace Flores

Malika Haqq is a mom and her son looks JUST like her (ex) bae! The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and her rapper ex O.T. Genasis have confirmed that they welcomed their son this weekend. Malika made it official with a pic of little Ace’s hand in her palm. O.T. Genasis’ hand is also clearly visible in the picture.

“Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” the reality star captioned the pic.

This is the first child for Haqq. She previously revealed that she and O.T., real name Odis Oliver Flores, split but have remained amicable pending the birth of their son.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon. I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone,” said Malika.

“OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

As previously reported Malika’s already opted for plastic surgery to get her post-baby baaawdy. Dr. Jason Diamond is already scheduled to give her a mommy makeover.

O.T.’s shared the first full-face photo of Ace and he’s his TWIN.

Congrats to O.T. Genasis and Malika Haqq on the birth of their baby boy!