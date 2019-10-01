18 Mo’ Years: Malika Haqq’s Ex-Boyfriend OT Genasis Confirmed As Her Baby Daddy

￼

OT Genasis Confirmed As Malika Haqq’s Baby Daddy

KUWTK star Malika Haqq is going to be spending at least 18 more years communicating with her ex-boyfriend, rapper OT Genasis because he’s been confirmed as her baby’s daddy.

The news was confirmed by US Weekly. They are reporting that Malika, 36, and OT, 32, are still exes and have been since summer, June to be exact. The two were together for two years.

Last week, Haqq revealed in a sponsored Instagram post that she is currently carrying a baby. She didn’t immediately show off her baby bump in the photos but today, we’ve got pictures of it!

Hit the flip to see the first flick of Malika Haqq baby bumping.