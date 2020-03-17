Boo’d Up: Big Sean Wishes Jhené Aiko A Happy Birthday & Says She Makes A Quarantine Sound GOOD!

On Monday, Jhené Aiko celebrated her 32nd birthday, or as she cleverly put it in one of her Instagram captions, her second 16th.

The Los Angeles native’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Big Sean was one of the first people to wish his girl a happy birthday, which isn’t surprising, because these two have been all over each other since getting back together a few months back. He posted a series of photos that included both flicks with them together and a couple that show Jhené supporting her man and rocking his “DON LIFE” merch.

Anyone celebrating a birthday in the next few weeks knows that things are probably going to be pretty tame, considering the whole coronavirus, social distancing thing going on right now–but Sean and Aiko are so in love, they don’t even mind not being able to party for Jhené’s big day.

“Happy 3.16 Queen @jheneaiko! Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do,” Sean wrote in his caption. “Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next . 32 the Magic year, I’m a lucky ass n***a.”

If you’ve listened to the lyrics on Aiko’s new project, Chilombo, then you’re probably already familiar with what kind of activities these two are planning on filling their time with as they quarantine themselves.

*ahem* you know what we’re talking about…