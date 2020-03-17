PSA: Kevin Hart Wants Us To Remember THIS While We’re Social Distancing Because Of Coronavirus

Here’s to taking a moment to decompress. There’s been so much happening and fast over the last several weeks. The COVID-19 virus has America and most parts of the world shook, claiming the health of thousands, including even a few celebrities.

The awareness and rules surrounding the coronavirus can make the average person anxious, but Kevin Hart wants folks to remember to keep things positive. As we witnessed, people flocked out and buy out all of the toilet paper supplies and others are online giving us their conspiracy theories about the outbreak but as they socially distance themselves, the Hart family is remembering what is most important here is that we appreciate these moments together.

Kevin Hart shared a precious photo of his fam wearing cozy house robes and PJs, and had this message to share:

Find a positive in every negative….This will make us all better. Let’s love as much as we can and truly appreciate these moments together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9zn02JFyO4/

What are some of the ways you’re keeping things positive while social distancing?