“S**t Is Getting Real”: Cardi B’s Coronavirus Remix Is Climbing The Charts & Belcalis Wants Her Royalties

If you’ve been on the internet at all throughout the past few days, you already know anything and everything has to do with the coronavirus. While most celebrities have commented on the situation by now, one of the first to address it was Cardi B, who is always on top of current events and seems to love sharing that with her fanbase via Instagram and Twitter videos.

When speaking on the coronavirus specifically, Cardi embodied her unique personality and emphatic tone, which made the warning sound hilarious. In turn, her update on the virus ended up getting remixed by DJ iMarkkeyz, who added a beat to the clip and put Cardi’s “coronavirus” screams on loop.

@iamcardib lettin' y'all know sh!t real out here 😩. Y'all know I had to get ignant w/ a Beat 😎🚀 • {Remixed By Me‼️} (P.S.: Watch out for the bro @elitelife_kd I hope he got it wit all dat coughin' and shit 👀🤣😷😷🦠)#iMarkkeyz #coronavirus #shitisreal pic.twitter.com/IjHbzOMtvG — DJ iMarkkeyz (@iMarkkeyz) March 13, 2020

Now, the song is a huge hit. Cardi B herself took notice of the track’s growing popularity and the fact that it was on streaming services, jokingly asking for her royalties while also promoting the single.

At this point I want royalties 😩 https://t.co/K3Q7iCg9qj — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2020

She even took to Instagram, highlighting the fact that the remix was charting at #96 on the iTunes hip hop charts–which ended up jumping up to #11 only a couple hours after the rapper informed her fans the first time.

“The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ,” she wrote, clearly entertained. “Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins.”