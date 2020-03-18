SavageChallenge Megan Thee Quarantined Does Viral TikTok To Her Track

In these coronavirus quarantine times, there are a number of people passing time on TikTok. The social network is currently BOOMING with new users uploading amateur music videos, skits, and dance challenges. One such user getting their TikTok on is @Keke.Janajah whose been posting herself doing 8-counts from her #SavageChallenge.

The dance is to Megan Thee Stallion’s track “Savage” from her “Sugah” project and after days of posting the dance, Keke caught the attention of Megan herself.

“Welp let me go learn this,” she captioned a video of Keke getting her #SavageChallenge on.

An ecstatic KeKe saw the Houston hottie’s post and replied; “OMGGGGGG I FREAKING LOVEEEE YOUUUUU!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH😭😭😭😭😭💓💓💓💓💓💓.” That post is now at over 2 million likes.

Since Megan’s post, several people have attempted the #SavageChallenge including Megan herself. Meg shared a video of herself and her bestie/assistant Kelsey Nicole attempting the dance in the kitchen and it’s hilarious.

Did Megan kill it or nah???

The Hot Girl summer savant is no stranger to viral challenges. Megan previously asked fans to participate in her #bigolefreakchallenge after DJ Duffey kicked it off. The super-simple challenge only required people to twerk at a gas station, “We at the stationnnnnnN!” Meg captioned her own #bigolefreakchallenge video.

What do YOU think about Meg’s new #SavageChallenege?? Are you gonna hit the moves from the quiet of your (quarantined) home???

See more #SavageChallenge videos below.