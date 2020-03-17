Megan Thee Stallion Scores Court Victory In Legal Battle Against Label 1501 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion lodged a victory in her fraud case against her label 1501 Entertainment and its head, Carl Crawford.

A judge March 13 agreed to extend a temporary restraining order between Meg and 1501 Entertainment, which allowed the “S.U.G.A.” rapper to drop new music earlier this month and required the record label and its associates to immediately stop harassing and threatening her online.

The judge ruled that 1501’s efforts to halt her music release could harm her fledgling career in the music biz, and under the terms of the order, the label had to stop trying to intimidate Megan and her team both online and in-person or trying to dissuade anyone from working with the “Big Ole Freak” rapper.

Megan sued 1501 Entertainment earlier this month, alleging that 1501 was trying to sabotage her budding rap career. She said the label gave her a bad record contract, is jealous of her management deal with Roc Nation and 1501’s associates have been threatening her and her team on social media.

But 1501 fired back, alleging that Megan had no legal right to sue them because the contract that she signed stipulated that any disagreements had to be settled through private arbitration. A judge hasn’t yet ruled on the label’s motion.

Megan’s extended restraining order will stay in effect until after a judge rules on whether Megan’s case will go to trial or be arbitrated behind closed doors, according to court papers.