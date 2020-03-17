Halle Bailey’s Live Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Poor Halle Bailey.

Remember when the (black) Internet was ecstatic to hear that sweet songbird Halle Bailey would be portraying Ariel in Disney’s live-action “Little Mermaid”??? Well, Disney has announced that they’re suspending production amid coronavirus concerns.

WOMP.

The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter who spoke with a Disney spokesperson who said while there haven’t been any coronavirus cases onset, they’re taking precautions.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time,” a Disney studio representative wrote Friday in a statement. “We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.”

Halle’s “Little Mermaid” was set to. begin production in just nine days.

Another Disney production put on hold includes the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” after the film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, expressed coronavirus concerns. He’s currently in self-quarantine awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

As previously Marvel’s “Black Widow” which was set to release in May has been pushed back. There’s no new official date for its release into theaters but people are speculating that it could be released on Disney+.

What do YOU think about “The Little Mermaid” halting production???