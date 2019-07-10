Halle Baileeeeey, Halle Bailey: Funniest Little Black Mermaid Tweets & Memes

View this post on Instagram

Who made this? 😂😂😂😂 They said the new Little Mermaid gonna be like this. I needed this laugh this morning. Congratulations to Halle from @ChloexHalle on being cast as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live action remake of “The Little Mermaid” You are living proof that black girl magic is real. Way to set the bar! 🙌🏾✨ #BlackGirlMagic #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey #DeborahCox