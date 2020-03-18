Wanksta: Footage Of Gervonta Davis (Allegedly) Dragging, Swinging Punch On Ex-GF Surfaces [Video]

Police reports of professional boxer Gervonta Davis allegedly slugging his ex in the face surfaced last month and now there is footage to back it up.

Initially, a cellphone video of Davis dragging the mother of his child and ex-GF by the arm at a basketball circulated social media. The incident lead to charged being filed against the boxer. Davis yanked Andretta Smothers out of her seat by her shirt, and then pulled her into a private room at the back of the court where he’s seen “pulling his arm back and forward towards the victim, which is consistent with a strike in the face…” Davis’ arrest report, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states.

Smothers was left with injuries to her lip and left jaw, according to the report. Cops said they photographed her injuries and she gave them a written statement that corroborated the abuse.

TMZ now has clear footage of the entire incident from surveillance cameras.

SMH. Davis has pled not guilty to charges of domestic battery. If he’s convicted, Davis faces from two months to one year in state prison. He’s due back in court on April 1st.