Gervonta Davis Headed To Trial Next Month For Allegedly Assaulting Baby Mama (Exclusive)

Gervonta Davis will go to trial next month in his assault case involving the mother of his daughter.

Davis’ lawyer Corey Hoffman was in Miami Dade Superior Court March 3 for a preliminary hearing on the case. Davis was not present for the hearing.

The judge set the trial date of April 1 but told lawyer that he and Davis must appear the week before for a “sounding hearing” where he’ll be given a chance to take a potential plea deal, his court papers – which were obtained by BOSSIP, state.

Davis plans to call witnesses to establish an alibi for him during the alleged assault, his court docs state.

We exclusively revealed that police accused the lightweight champion of slugging his ex-gal pal Andretta Smothers in the face after he angrily confronted her at a celebrity basketball game over Super Bowl weekend.

In a now-viral moment, Davis is filmed yanking his daughter’s mother out of her seat by her shirt, and then pulling her into a private room at the back of the court where he’s seen “pulling his arm back and forward towards the victim, which is consistent with a strike in the face…” Davis’ arrest report, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states.

Smothers was left with injuries to her lip and left jaw, according to the report. Cops said they photographed her injuries and she gave them a written statement that corroborated the abuse.

Davis has pled not guilty to the charges. If he’s convicted, Davis faces from two months to one year in state prison.

A woman who answered the phone at Hoffman’s law office Tuesday said he would not comment on the case.