RHOA: Here’s What Cynthia Thinks About Kenya Crassly Roasting Her Lack Of Wine Knowledge

Cynthia Bailey is responding to her homegirl Kenya Moore who was meanly making fun of her wine knowledge. If you tuned in to #RHOA Sunday then you saw the ladies continue their cast trip to Greece with a lunch and wine pairing in the sky.

During lunch, however, Kenya started to press her friend Cynthia about wines. The other ladies quickly picked up on Kenya’s comments and thought she was trying to embarrass the Bailey Wine Cellar owner by pointing out that her wine comprehension was lacking.

According to Cynthia, she wasn’t offended—at first.

“I’ve never said that I was a sommelier,” said Cynthia during the #RHOA after whos. “I don’t know everything about wine, I know I wanted to open up a wine shop, I respect the culture, the history, I think it’s a great business it’s grown, it’s sexy. I’m not going to look for shade from my friend, my radar is not up around my friends, my radar is up around my enemies.”

She added however that after Porsha and Tanya gave her an evil eye bracelet to ward off “evil” spirits and Kenya’s mean-spirited behavior, she did start to wonder why her friend was so shady.

“I brushed off as Kenya being Kenya, I do tend to give Kenya a lot of passes, not gonna lie. They reminded me of how shady she was and ‘why was she doing that? That did kind of go on, that did kind of hurt my feelings.”

Kenya is denying being super shady to her friend and she’s shutting down accusations that she tried to discredit Cynthia’s business. This has been a running theme on RHOA this season, first when Kenya crashed Marlo’s wig launch with her Moore Hair Care products and after Kenya accused Tanya of shading her business by revealing that Kenya wore a wig.

“All we were doing was drinking and laughing and having fun,” said Kenya. “I kept drinking and she was laughing so I didn’t think it was a big deal. No, she [Cynthia] didn’t [feel attacked], it was after we left and people got in her ear.”

SIGH.

Let me help you out…Cynthia is a RETAILER not a sommelier. I am a Founder and CEO of a hair care company. I MUST know about my industry. Should I say it louder for the people in the back? #RHOA https://t.co/KzlB3UdHTz — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) March 16, 2020

#facts! That’s what I said at the table. Everything doesn’t make the cut. https://t.co/YqpbknzoZ1 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) March 16, 2020

