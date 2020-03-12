Cynthia Bailey Talks Former Assistant Carlton Morton On #LovesIsBlind ‘I Don’t Agree With The Way He Handled Things’

Cynthia Bailey is speaking out on her former assistant whose been a recent topic of conversation. The RHOA star was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” this week and was asked to speak on Carlton Morton, star of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.”

In case you weren’t aware Carlton previously appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 5 and had a nasty back and forth with Kenya Moore. He called Kenya a “b***” (clearly his MO) during a spat over aspiring models at the Bailey Agency.

Fast forward to 2020 and Carlton was seen arguing with another woman, Diamond Jack, and calling her a “b***” during that explosive blowup. As previously reported Carlton didn’t disclose to Diamond that he was bisexual until after he proposed to her and they were on their honeymoon.

According to Cynthia, she wasn’t too pleased to see her former assistant’s behavior and she confirmed that she’s been in contact with him to offer support amid claims Carlton’s gotten death threats.

“I did watch the show,” said Cynthia. “Looking on the bright side of what I took from the show, I’m glad he came out and is free to be himself and who he wants to be. I don’t agree with the way he handled things, obviously, toward the end of his time on the show.” “I’ve been talking to him and trying to give him some positive counsel because he’s been going through a really tough time.”

Carlton also recently revealed that he’s going to therapy to better cope with backlash from the show.

A day at a time. It’s been super tough. I’ve been really fighting this alone. 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/HZYppe8yoj — Carlton Morton (@carltonjmorton) March 11, 2020

What do YOU think about Cynthia’s words on Carlton Morton???