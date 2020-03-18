Crank That Quarantine: Music Makers iMarkkeyz, Remix God Suede, And Dee-1 Manage Coronavirus Craze By Creating Custom Cake-Clappin’ Chunes

Coronavirus seems to have everyone tweeting, tiktok’ing, Instagramming, Facebooking, and OnlyFans’ing more than ever. If that’s even possible.

Over the last week, the pandemic threat has been taken more seriously and with the increased waves of anxiety comes a tide of creative endeavors designed to make us smile, laugh, dance, sing, do anything but watch the news and stew in our impending doom.

The first entry into this prestigious list of bangers is what can be considered the OG of this coronavirus concert. DJ iMarkkeyz turned an off-hand Cardi B quip into a worldwide hit record “Coronavirus”.

🇬🇧(Uk iTunes Update) : #8 Hip hop/ rap #69 All Genres pic.twitter.com/oWrGD22Bq7 — cb2iscoming (@linkonross_) March 17, 2020

DJ iMarkkeyz wasn’t done there, he also made some mrrrusic out of the Memphis mother who was dead serious about keeping her kids coronavirus-free. This one makes our feet happy!

Now you know you we couldn’t have an internet moment without the Godfather of social media slappers Remix God Suede putting his midas touch on it…

He did another one, he did another one!

Some of y’all know how much with rock with Dee-1 over here. The New Orleans spitter penned some bounce bars for his very own version of “Nolia Clap” entitled “Corona Clap”.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t show some love to this next brotha from across the pond in London. He goes by the name of Psychs and his song “Spreadin'” is a legit banger in every sense of the word. It’s catchy, visceral, educational, and the beat is knockin’.

We have no doubt that there will be more songs by the end of the day.