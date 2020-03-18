Fetty Wap Found Guilty Of Defaming Ex-Employee; Ordered To Pay $1.1 Million (Exclusive)

A jury has found Fetty Wap guilty of stiffing his ex-employee out of thousands and then defaming her by trash-talking her in the press.

Last month, a jury sided with Fetty Wap’s former tour staffer Shawna Morgan in her suit against the “679” rapper and his company, Goodfella4life Entertainment, for breach of contract and defamation, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

In total, the jury awarded Morgan $1,167,065 – $980,000 for defaming her, $66,294 for breach of contract, and $120,771 in interest, the judgment says.

According to Morgan’s lawsuit, she worked for Fetty and his company “Fetty Wap Touring,” and in exchange, the rapper agreed to pay her between five and ten percent of his performance profits. She said she often had to shell out her own money upfront for tour-related expenses, but Fetty would reimburse her. But she said by early 2017, Fetty’s payments became delayed before stopping altogether, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. In total, she said Fetty owed her $242,703.

But the woman said the final straw came when Fetty made several public claims against her, including that she’d stolen money from him and had been double-dipping – charging Fetty’s company as well as clients. She said Fetty’s alleged falsehoods damaged her rep and work prospects.

Fetty didn’t initially respond to the case, so a judge ruled in Morgan’s favor by default. Fetty managed to get the case reinstated, and then both sides went to arbitration. But when the arbitrators later ruled that Fetty and his company pay Morgan $160,000, Fetty asked for the case to head back to trial.

The New Jersey rapper may be kicking himself for not honoring the arbitrator’s ruling, because, besides the money judgment, the rapper and his company has to ask the press outlets that originally printed Fetty’s falsehoods to retract them, he has to post public retractions on both his private and business social media accounts – and he has to take out ad space in “prominent entertainment publications” to renounce his claims and clear Morgan’s name.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Morgan and Fetty Wap for comment.