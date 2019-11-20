What’s Your Return Policy? Fetty Wap’s Wife Of 4 Months Already Announced She Wants A Divorce

Leandra Says Her And Her Husband Fetty Wap’s Marriage Is Only Legal

Well….that was quick!

It looks like Fetty Wap’s new wife Leandra is ready to get a divorce from the rapper, whom she allegedly first married in a ceremony back in August.

After an online back and forth between her and Fetty’s baby mama Masika–which happened after Leandra posted a photo of baby Khari Barbie on her story–Wap’s wife told fans of her plan to take a break from social media on Tuesday evening.

“Masika is a whole groupie and pass around which NO dude she publicly claimed wanted to publicly claim her,” one fan commented. “Fetty had no choice a child was involved. You are his WIFE she better get out of her bitter baby mama feelings and appreciate her child has a dope azz step mama.”

That’s when Leandra replied, revealing her plans to get a divorce from the rapper.

“I do not know anything about that lady of her personal doings, and I do not pass judgement on anyone,” she began. “I am his wife because we are legally married but we are not in a marriage. He has an entire situation…and I wish him the best. Issa divorce party lol”

A whole situation a couple months into a marriage? Ya hate to see it.

Fetty and Leandra had a wedding ceremony in North Bergen, New Jersey in October with the rapper’s friends and family present–but earlier in August, the couple got hitched in her hometown of Toronto, Canada.

For someone who got married less than 4 months ago, Leandra sure is taking her husbands “entire situation” pretty well. We’ll find out later on whether or not these two go through with divorce proceedings or if this is just a rough patch in their fresh matrimony-dom.