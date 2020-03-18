Debbie Allen’s Dance Class & Other FREE Fitness For The QuaranTINGS

No gym, no problem! As you continue your social distancing/elective quarantining you can STILL stay in shape and work on your summer baaaaawdy—even if no one will see it in the foreseeable future.

As previously reported Planet Fitness is streaming free online workouts (no membership required) on their Facebook page with their “United We Move” at-home workouts.

Similarly, none other than Lydia Grant herself, Ms. Debbie Allen, is making sure you keep moving from the comfort of your quarantined quarters.

Allen wrote on Twitter, “FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and let’s get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor.”

FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor.💋✨ @officialdadance pic.twitter.com/C3DUEoX7Hh — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) March 17, 2020

Debbie’s free dance class should be well attended, the post already has 8,000 likes.

See more free fitness classes you can participate in while COVID-19 quarantined below.

Peloton

Peloton is giving new users free workouts for 90 days, no bike needed. Users can choose from classes such as yoga, meditation, strength training and more when they download the Peloton app.

PopSugar

PopSugar’s YouTube is chock full of free workout classes.

Barre3

Barre3 has a free video workout trial.

Nike Training Club App

Still readily available, the Nike training club app offers video workouts.

P.Volve

Their free trial offers free workout videos.

Rumble

Rumble has free IG Live workouts.