For The QuaranTINGS: Planet Fitness Offering Free At-Home Workout Classes Via Live Stream

Planet Fitness is doing its best to make sure you remain a QuaranTING during these coronavirus times. The fitness franchise has announced that as COVID-19 continues to spread and as social distancing continues to be encouraged, free at-home workouts will be available online.

The at-home workouts are called “United We Move” and they’re currently streaming on the company’s Facebook page and available to everyone, no membership required.

“Our daily routines have changed in unexpected ways, and we know that people may not be able to get to the gym. That’s why we’re offering a free, daily virtual fitness class for everyone on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page from Monday through Friday,” said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer of Planet Fitness, in a statement to USA TODAY.

Tucker also added that classes stream at 7 p.m. E.T. and will be led by Planet Fitness certified trainers, as well as special guests like ‘The Biggest Loser’ coach and fitness trainer Erica Lugo, “among others.”

“We are calling this movement ‘United We Move’ because we know that the best way to stay healthy both physically and mentally is to stay active,” added Tucker.

You can watch the workouts and take part in the LIVE each day on the Planet Fitness Facebook page HERE.