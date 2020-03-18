Academics For Epidemic: 7 Books That’ll Totally Help You Survive The Quarantine

Books To Read During The Quarantine

Quarantine sounded like a great idea until you realized that by day four, you’ve already eaten all your isolation groceries and watched every new show on every streaming service you pay for. The fact that our outside time is limited means we should spend this time enjoying our loved ones and doing activities that will help build our mind, body and spirit – like reading, for example.

Never thought the day would come when folks on Twitter would be reaching out for book suggestions like they’re hot new albums.

Hey everyone. Here's what we need. Please post the most fun books you've ever read. Just a blast to read. Newer books by currently working authors especially encouraged. Let's all read a fun book. — Joseph Fink, M4A is a human right (@PlanetofFinks) March 18, 2020

But alas, here we are. And everyone has a particular genre of books that they enjoy, but something tells us that majority of folks need a little joy. Some inspiration during this isolation. So we put together a list of uplifting, selfhelp -esque books that will totally have you coming out of this quarantine a better person.

Thank us later.

1. Children Of Blood And Bone

Magic, war and Black folks – oh my! Author Tomi Adeyemi conjures a stunning world of dark magic and danger in her West African-inspired fantasy debut Children of Blood and Bone. “They killed my mother. They took our magic. They tried to bury us.”

2. Power Of Now: A Guide To Spiritual Enlightenment

The Eckhart Tolle book is intended to be a guide for day-to-day living and stresses the importance of living in the present moment and transcending thoughts of the past or future

3. It’s Kind Of A Funny Story

The 2006 novel was inspired by author Ned Vizzini’s own brief hospitalization for depression in November 2004. Vizzini later died by suicide on December 19, 2013. A must read.

4. The 50th Law

Hip Hop mogul 50 cent joins forces with Robert Greene, bestselling author of The 48 Laws of Power, to write a “bible” for success in life and work based on a single principle: fear nothing.

5. Four Agreements

In The Four Agreements, don Miguel Ruiz reveals the source of self-limiting beliefs that rob us of joy and create needless suffering.

6. The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A ****

Author Mark Manson argues that life’s struggles give it meaning, and that the mindless positivity of typical self-help books is neither practical nor helpful.

7. The Alchemist

Every celeb you know and love has probably read the alchemist at some point. The novel by Paulo Coehlo, tells a story about the importance of following your dreams and personal legend.