Social Stiffening: Las Vegas Strip Club Offers “Coronavirus-Free” Drive-Thru Lap Dances To Hazardously Handsy Shoe Show Supporters

At a certain point, you just gotta say “enough is enough“.

But we get it. Coronavirus is doing a number on the economy and businesses are looking for any way to profit during this difficult time. To achieve that, it will take some…”inventive” strategies to entice customers to brave the elements and spend money.

According to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a strip club in Las Vegas called Little Darlings is doing just that.

“Guests can drive up to the front door and we’re going to have dancers separate by the 6-foot separation rule and they can enjoy a totally nude show right from the seat of their car,” Ryan Carlson, director of operations for Little Darlings, told the paper.

That’s right. For the price of 100 cocaine-laden United States dollars, you can sit in your whip six feet away from a fully nude woman dancing to a Future song for ten minutes.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has “recommended” that all non-essential businesses close for at least 30 days.

But wait, we haven’t told you the best (most infuriating) part yet…

“On Saturday we’re doing nude triple-X hand sanitizer wrestling,” Carlson said. “We have about 20 gallons of hand sanitizer, and we’re doing a cool nude hand sanitizer wrestling show.”

Yes. Little Darlings is wasting 20 GALLONS of much-needed hand-sanitizer so that these hoes can wrestle each other for profit.

We absolutely hate it here.