For Your Viewing Pleasure: Jimmy Fallon Does ‘The Tonight Show’ From His Living Room & It’s For Charity [Video]

Everything in the world is out of whack right now because of the coronavirus, especially the entertainment industry. With so many people working from home or even out of jobs completely because of the devastation this virus has caused, now would literally be the perfect time for a whole lot of good TV, but, of course, the people who usually make that kinda stuff are quarantined too–stars, they’re just like us!

During this time of no TV, some of the late night hosts are taking one for the team and still producing content (on a much smaller scale, obviously) from their living room with their families doing their thing in the background. As for The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon had his staff send in some monologue jokes as he did a short version of his usual nightly routine in an effort to raise money for charity. Plus, on the latest episode, he did an interview with his good friend and Hamilton star, Lin Manuel Miranda.

Check that out for yourself down below. Jimmy will be highlighting a different charity every night that you can donate to and help those in need. Tonight’s charity, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, assists those in the entertainment community in meeting coronavirus-related expenses. Go over here to donate.