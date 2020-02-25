The Tonight Shoe: Jimmy Fallon Goes Sneaker Shopping & Reveals Why He Kissed Michael Jordan On The Lips [Video]

Jimmy Fallon is the latest celebrity to stop by Flight Club in New York City to go sneaker shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma.

During their time together, the Tonight Show host talks about his experience shopping at Flight Club back in the day, why he couldn’t impress Nicole Kidman because of his sneaker collection in the past, Hasan Minhaj gifting him with Jordan 1s, getting dissed by Barneys’ employees back in the day, and even the time he accidentally kissed Michael Jordan on the lips. At the end of the episode, Fallon balls out and ends up spending over $1,700 on a pair of limited Air Jordans.

Check out the episode for yourself down below to see what Jimmy ends up bringing home: