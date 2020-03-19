Oh? Ari Lennox Gets Visibly Verklempt After Lakeith Stanfield Enters Her IG Live To Ask Her On A Date

Beside having a lovely voice, Ari Lennox is known for her Instagram Live antics. Whether she’s doing skits, calling out other people, or singing some Beyoncé, her random presentations always draw a crowd because of how funny the songstress is know to be. Even if you don’t catch her live sessions when they happen, though, there’s a 90% chance someone recorded it to post onto Twitter later, where it will develop a second life.

The latest installment of Ari’s IG live antics went down on Wednesday night, as she talked to fans in an effort to cure her quarantine boredom. When the topic of her love life came up, the singer went on to talk about how her romantic connections are completely nonexistent these days.

After complimenting Lakeith Stanfield–who was in the live–on his performance in his latest film, The Photograph, she mentioned that she was all alone in the movie theater when she went to see it. The actor responded to her disappointment by commenting in the chat and asking, “Can you be my date? Let’s go.”

Ari’s response to this proposition was absolutely hilarious, as she was obviously flustered by the idea of going out on a date with Stanfield.

“Lakeith, I don’t have time for this…You’re joking. Wait…let’s change the subject. Because i heard some things….”

Lakeith Stanfield asked Ari Lennox on a date and then she freaked out 💀💀pic.twitter.com/s3ZSgRHbhk — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) March 19, 2020

The rest of the live is Ari walking around her room and showing off new audio equipment, trying to find any excuse to talk about EVERYTHING–except for Lakeith asking her out.

Check out the hilarious video for yourself up above and see how fans reacted to it down below:

When she said “WHAT THE F are we experiencing rn” I felt that!!! — Marie Django 🤎 (@quaintrellee) March 19, 2020

If I was Ari and Lakeith asked me out in my live comments I would have pulled my pussy out right on camera — cannuhpetdatdawg?! (@thehomiejazz) March 19, 2020

Me hoping Ari was gonna spill what she heard about Lakeith ass , Cause it must’ve been good from how she reacted😅 pic.twitter.com/gGu2PNcPAR — 🏁 (@street_walker__) March 19, 2020