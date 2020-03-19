Pure Comedy: Stephen A. Smith And ESPN’s ‘First Take’ Go Baby On Baby For Entire Hilarious Segments [Video]

ESPN’s hit morning show First Take has been airing with each panelist coming from a remote location because of the threat of coronavirus. The chemistry isn’t quite the same when people aren’t face-to-face in-studio but that doesn’t mean that it’s not still a helluva entertaining watch.

This morning, Stephen A. and the crew decided that they would air a “baby on baby” version of the show that referenced the hilarious baby Stephen A. videos that spread like wildfire across social media late last year.

The result are television gold that will certainly give you the laugh that you might need during these trying times.

Without further ado, we proudly present to you, Baby First Take…

L M F A O