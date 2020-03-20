Congratulations! LeToya Luckett Expecting Her Second Destiny’s Child With Her Hubby Tommicus

The Luckett-Walker family is expanding. LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker are announcing that they’re expecting their second child as a couple. The news came from LeToya’s Instagram where she posed in a bump hugging white dress.

“Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle,” she wrote in her caption about her impending Destiny’s Child.

Her husband also confirmed the news in her comments section and cheekily told fans;

“Told y’all we were going back/back,” complete with the shrug emoji and “thank you God.”

The couple previously welcomed their daughter Gianna Iman Walker in January 2019.

Technically this will be the third child for the happy couple, Tommicus also has a seven-year-old daughter named Madison from a previous relationship. A proud stepmom LeToya calls little Madison her “daughter-in-love” instead of “stepdaughter.”

LeToya and Tommicus wed in 2017 after being introduced via a mutual friend. The two chatted on the phone for months before agreeing to meet in Los Angeles and without Tommicus knowing LeToya’s name or identity.

The night they finally met in person, Luckett told ESSENCE that Walker still didn’t recognize her at first and when he did, their relationship still didn’t change.

He admitted to having a crush on her back in high school. “Then he said to me, ‘None of that matters because I’ve gotten to know you and to see your heart and that’s what I’m into, and so that doesn’t change nothing we got going on right now,” Luckett shared.

Sweet! Congrats to LeToya and Tommicus!