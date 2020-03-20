Social Sovereigns: Jalaiah Harmon Hit The Lottery With Her Creativity

Coronavirus has taken over the news cycle, but we’d be absolutely remiss if we didn’t remind you that March’s shine should go to some worthy women brightening up our newsfeeds.

Here at BOSSIP we’re all about embracing the power of social media and there are key mavens whose content creation and thought-provoking power can’t be missed. For Women’s History Month, we’re not only celebrating #BossipWomenWeLove, we’re giving you a glimpse into the world of our favorite impression impresarios.

Check out the latest pick from our “Social Sovereigns: Women Who Enhance The World With Impactful Impressions” list.

Jalaiah Harmon is a young woman enhancing the world through the impact of music and dance. Jalaiah’s the teen whose viral “Renegade” dance has been burning up social media, moreover, she’s an influencer and trendsetter taking over timelines. In 2019 Atlanta rapper K. Camp released his track “Lottery” in an attempt to break back into the mainstream. Little did he know that a 14-year-old Atlanta teen would be the match that lit fire to the song. Jalaiah, already a multi-dimensional dancer who’d taken classes in hip-hop, ballet, lyrical, jazz, tumbling and tap dancing, was doing what several teens were doing in the fall of 2019; uploading dance videos on social media. And on Sept. 25, 2019, Jaliah did just that. She posted her “Renegade” routine to K. Camp’s “Lottery” unknowingly launching her rise to social media stardom. Still, her impactful impression didn’t come without a little adversity.

Jalaiah’s intricate choreography for “Lottery” become the biggest dance on TikTok, Triller, Snapchat, and every other video-based social platform but when TikTok’s biggest star Charli D’Amelio posted a video doing the dance to the record, many immediately credited him for the dance’s creation.

That’s when Jalaiah decided to take control of the narrative and that’s when everything changed. Jalaiah made her own TikTok and began commenting on profiles asking TikTokers to let their followers know she created the viral 8-counts. Slowly but surely news spread that she was, in fact, the creator of the most influential dance in the platform’s history. According to a New York Times article, this move was especially important. Not receiving credit on social media can not only cost an influencer copious coins, but it can also cost them opportunities.

“To be robbed of credit on TikTok is to be robbed of real opportunities. In 2020, virality means income: Creators of popular dances, like the Backpack Kid or Shiggy, often amass large online followings and become influencers themselves. That, in turn, opens the door to brand deals, media opportunities and, most important for Jalaiah, introductions to those in the professional dance and choreography community.”

Once 2020 hit Jalaiah finally got the credit she deserved and Tiktokers with large followings spread the word that the renegade behind the “Renegade” was this talented teen. Soon Jalaiah was racking up television air time, she performed on the court during the NBA All-Star game and her intricate 8-counts landed her on ‘The Ellen Show’ where she received a special gift from Ellen herself. She would even go on to link up with K. Camp himself.

Thank you Jalaiah and Skylar for helping make lottery the BIGGEST song in the world. Tell the blogs eat it up! pic.twitter.com/HOo2jy5TAH — K CAMP (@kcamp) February 15, 2020

And if you thought there was beef in the viral dance community, then you thought wrong. Jalaiah graciously linked up Charli D’ Amelio so the two influencers could do the Renegade together.

For some, these dances are just content to get views and followers, but to Jalaiah it’s much more. She’s a student of the game whose dreams, goals and love of dance have already enhanced the world. Her future’s bright and we can’t wait to see how she shakes things up next.