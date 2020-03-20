Safer At Home: Los Angeles Orders Nonessential Businesses Closed, Bans All Public Gatherings To Curb Coronavirus

Los Angeles County and city officials announced new orders that will severely restrict public movements on Thursday. Of course, this is all in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

For LA Country, this new order requires all indoor malls, shopping centers, playgrounds and nonessential retail businesses to close, along with prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people in enclosed spaces. The order for the city of Los Angeles is much more restrictive, requiring all nonessential businesses to close, with companies able to operate only through work-at-home arrangements. They also banned all public gatherings of any size outside homes.

“All businesses, including museums, malls, retail stores, for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations, must stop operations that require workers to be present in person,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “No public and private gatherings of any size that would occur outside of a single home will be allowed, with clear exceptions.”

Garcetti explained that residents should only leave home for essential needs, which including getting food, caring for a relative, friend or child, getting necessary healthcare, or going for a walk around your neighborhood.

“Nobody is locked down, and we encourage you not to be locked,” Garcetti further explained. “This is not ‘shelter in place’ like a school shooting, this is stay at home because you’re safer at home. And the only people who should be leaving home and going out are those whose jobs are critical to the safety, the health and security of the city, as well as the economy of recovery for us and the nation during this crisis.”